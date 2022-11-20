The keys to the promised land
Peace between Israel and the Palestinians seems ever-more elusive. Israelis have recently elected the most right-wing government in their history, which has sent a shiver of apprehension through Palestinian communities, writes Patrick Bulger. Israelis are proud of their achievement in establishing the region’s only free state but the unresolved Palestinian issue poses a constant existential threat
20 November 2022 - 00:00
Our bus stops in a bleak neighbourhood in the Israeli-occupied West Bank town of Bethlehem, just up the road from where Jesus Christ was reputedly born. ..
The keys to the promised land
Peace between Israel and the Palestinians seems ever-more elusive. Israelis have recently elected the most right-wing government in their history, which has sent a shiver of apprehension through Palestinian communities, writes Patrick Bulger. Israelis are proud of their achievement in establishing the region’s only free state but the unresolved Palestinian issue poses a constant existential threat
Our bus stops in a bleak neighbourhood in the Israeli-occupied West Bank town of Bethlehem, just up the road from where Jesus Christ was reputedly born. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos