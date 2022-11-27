Mamokgethi Phakeng on keeping the faith and fighting to the bitter end
UCT vice-chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng, at the centre of the university’s latest crisis, has no intention of quitting without a fight
27 November 2022 - 00:00 By Bongani Madondo
An orange Suzuki Jimny, one of more than a million I’ve spotted in Cape Town, gently swerves to a stop on the University of Cape Town (UCT) lower campus. Out steps a woman who is no taller than a broom. She’s in a navy bell-skirt, sleeveless white and navy striped top, flat pumps and a matching navy wristband. She greets me in SeTswana before opening the gate to Glenara, official residence of the vice-chancellor. I steal a look at the words tattooed on her upper arms: “Believe” and “Forgiven”...
Mamokgethi Phakeng on keeping the faith and fighting to the bitter end
UCT vice-chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng, at the centre of the university’s latest crisis, has no intention of quitting without a fight
An orange Suzuki Jimny, one of more than a million I’ve spotted in Cape Town, gently swerves to a stop on the University of Cape Town (UCT) lower campus. Out steps a woman who is no taller than a broom. She’s in a navy bell-skirt, sleeveless white and navy striped top, flat pumps and a matching navy wristband. She greets me in SeTswana before opening the gate to Glenara, official residence of the vice-chancellor. I steal a look at the words tattooed on her upper arms: “Believe” and “Forgiven”...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos