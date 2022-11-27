Insight

Mamokgethi Phakeng's battles and achievements show that she can put up a good fight

How the high-level feuding among UCT professors plays out is of more than academic interest, writes Prega Govender

27 November 2022 - 00:00
Prega Govender Journalist

Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng was ecstatic when the University of Cape Town (UCT) retained its top spot on the continent. And it climbed 23 places globally, from 183rd last year to 160th, according to the World University Rankings published by Times Higher Education magazine last month...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. HERMAN MASHABA | He who sups with the devil had better have a long spoon Opinion
  2. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | Ramaphosa must have found some conversations in Britain ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. Mampara of the week: Belinda Magor Hogarth
  4. EDITORIAL | As odious as he is, Waluś is covered by the Bill of Rights and must ... Opinion
  5. PETER BRUCE | Nationalism in the ANC is a rigid check on women Opinion

Latest Videos

Dancing parolee: Jacob Zuma dances, sits on 'throne' and cuts ribbon at ...
‘Robben Island is what comes out of the darkness’: Archbishop of Canterbury