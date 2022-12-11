Insight

IN PICS | Welcome to Sedgefield, SA’s first official ‘slow town’

Being a slow town doesn’t mean people drive way under the speed limit, it means community members look out for each other in rare and special ways

11 December 2022 - 00:00
Claire Keeton Senior features writer

“We used to see smoky little vehicles but now there are Lamborghinis and Maseratis revving on our streets,” says André Gauché of the recent influx to Sedgefield, Africa’s only official “slow town”. People who want to get out of the fast lane are moving in droves, post-pandemic, to this Garden Route hideaway west of Knysna...

