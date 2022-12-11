Insight

Ineffective laws are a threat to sex workers in South Africa

Perhaps now we have a chance to decriminalise the world’s oldest profession

11 December 2022 - 00:00 By Thifhelimbilu Meshack Nembudani

In On the City Wall, a short story by the English author Rudyard Kipling, sex work is described as the oldest profession in the world. Before Kipling penned this description, the existence of sex work was already inked in Sumerian writings, which are one of the earliest known corpuses of recorded literature. ..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Should sex work be legal in SA? Bill to decriminalise prostitution open for ... South Africa
  2. EDITORIAL | Systems must be modified if sex work is decriminalised Opinion & Analysis
  3. Spanish sex workers fight push to stamp out prostitution World

Most read

  1. MAKHUDU SEFARA | Let’s not allow Ramaphosa to escape accountability because we ... Opinion
  2. CARTOON | Zuma ‘weighs down’ NDZ as Mkhize, Cyril ‘handicapped’ by own scandals Opinion
  3. LINDIWE MAZIBUKO | Ramaphosa’s resignation would hand power to ruthless ... Opinion
  4. OYAMA MABANDLA | Chronicle of a massacre foretold Insight
  5. S'THEMBISO MSOMI | Dear ANC, get ready to meet the future. It’s going to be ... Opinion

Latest Videos

e-Hailing 'mob justice' accused denied bail
WATCH | The ANC will not support that report' says Mashatile as Phala Phala ...