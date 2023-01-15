Many of the secrets of SA’s dark past went to the grave with Adriaan Vlok
Adriaan Vlok may have washed the Rev Frank Chikane’s feet, but he ducked and dived about the truth of apartheid’s brutality until the end
15 January 2023 - 00:00
When Adriaan Vlok died on Sunday, he left a predictably divisive legacy and a host of unanswered questions for the families of those who were killed by the foot soldiers under his control. ..
When Adriaan Vlok died on Sunday, he left a predictably divisive legacy and a host of unanswered questions for the families of those who were killed by the foot soldiers under his control.
