Insight

More human than humans? The brilliant bot that gets all touchy-feely

Want a shrink or a ghost writer? An essay or even a poem? The revolutionary ChatGPT offers all that and more

22 January 2023 - 00:00
Claire Keeton Senior features writer

 

 

 

What is ChatGPT?..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. EDITORIAL | AI on how to solve SA’s energy crisis — and what’s missing Opinion & Analysis
  2. Everything that should worry you about ChatGPT - the AI genie we have let out ... Lifestyle
  3. ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK | A bot wrote this column, and it isn’t happy Opinion

Most read

  1. ANTON EBERHARD | Moving Eskom to Mantashe's ministry would be a serious mistake Opinion
  2. PETER BRUCE | Mabuyane’s act of spite will hurt the Eastern Cape Opinion
  3. Durban mayor had great holiday — in Cape Town Hogarth
  4. Mampara of the week: Dudu Zuma-Sambudla Hogarth
  5. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | Ramaphosa has to get tough on Zimbabwe, now Opinion

Latest Videos

Final moments of Sheba the tiger before she was put down
Prison break attempt foiled by DCS officials