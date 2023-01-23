‘It’s something to be embraced’: Wits, UCT harnessing AI for good
23 January 2023 - 11:49
“Why don’t you work in something less science fiction and more practical and tangible?” Benjamin Rosman got asked, when he started his Masters in AI in 2008, followed by an PhD in informatics at the University of Edinburgh...
‘It’s something to be embraced’: Wits, UCT harnessing AI for good
“Why don’t you work in something less science fiction and more practical and tangible?” Benjamin Rosman got asked, when he started his Masters in AI in 2008, followed by an PhD in informatics at the University of Edinburgh...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos