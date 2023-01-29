OBITUARY | The revolutionary who lived under a cloud of spy allegations
Berend Schuitema was a key member of Okhela, the radical, mostly white 1970s apartheid-resistance movement, until he was falsely accused of being a spy. He died this week still wanting to properly clear his name, writes Maggie Davey, the last writer to interview him
29 January 2023 - 00:00 By MAGGIE DAVEY
“He’s lying here peacefully, and … let me feel, ja, his hands are cold, but the top of his mind, that’s still warm.” This was said by Katja Schuitema, daughter of Berend Schuitema, who died on January 22 at the age of 82 in the village of Beets, Holland. ..
