When Tutu reconciled James Cone’s Black theology and John Mbiti’s African theology
12 February 2023 - 00:00 By PANASHE CHIGUMADZI AND CORNEL WEST
In December 1973 musicians Abdullah Ibrahim and Johnny Dyani sounded Ntsikana’s Bell. The jazz classic improvised the plaintive, ruminative notes of Ibrahim’s grandmother’s African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church piano to the “Great Hymn” (Intsimbi ka Ntsikana, or Ntsikana’s Bell). The hymn was composed in 1814 by uNtsikana ka Gaba, the Xhosa prophet who became one of South Africa’s earliest Black liberation theologians during the long 1779-1879 Wars of Dispossession. As the founder of what is now known as the Ntsikana Memorial Church, uNtsikana’s Black prophetic ministry was the genesis of generations of anti-colonial independent African church movements that joined Africa and the African diaspora together in struggle...
