Jean-Paul Zé Bella: A soldier who marched to a different drum
One of Cameroon’s most influential music stars — Jean-Paul Zé Bella — died on January 15 at the age of 71 after a battle against cancer. The singer/drummer, a founding member of the band Zangalewa, was part of the texture of Cameroonian popular culture. He lived an extraordinary life, from starting out as a lowly soldier to shaping the global hit song ‘Waka Waka’.
19 February 2023 - 00:00 By Lyombe Eko
Jean-Paul Zé Bella was multitalented — a composer, singer, drummer, dancer and spoken-word artist. He was an atypical musician; his story is also a military story. He was a soldier whose music entertained the masses in Cameroon and beyond by satirising the military and creating playful but mocking caricatures of soldiers...
