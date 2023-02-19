Insight

Jean-Paul Zé Bella: A soldier who marched to a different drum

One of Cameroon’s most influential music stars — Jean-Paul Zé Bella — died on January 15 at the age of 71 after a battle against cancer. The singer/drummer, a founding member of the band Zangalewa, was part of the texture of Cameroonian popular culture. He lived an extraordinary life, from starting out as a lowly soldier to shaping the global hit song ‘Waka Waka’.

19 February 2023 - 00:00 By Lyombe Eko

Jean-Paul Zé Bella was multitalented — a composer, singer, drummer, dancer and spoken-word artist. He was an atypical musician; his story is also a military story. He was a soldier whose music entertained the masses in Cameroon and beyond by satirising the military and creating playful but mocking caricatures of soldiers...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. LETTER | AKA deserves a state funeral Letters
  2. LETTER | Gun Free SA is wrong Letters
  3. LETTER | Investigate Gun Free South Africa Letters
  4. LETTER | Any clown can be a leader in SA Letters
  5. WILLIAM GUMEDE | South Africa desperately needs talent, not shufflers Opinion

Latest Videos

Heartbreaking moment AKA’s daughter cries at her dad’s memorial
Singers and actors arrive for AKA's memorial in Sandton