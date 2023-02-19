The thrills and tears of Idols fame
As it ends after 19 years on air, former winners of the popular reality show describe how tough it can be to nurture the often-fleeting stardom that comes their way
19 February 2023 - 00:01
Berry Trytsman sat quietly as stylists began to prep her for another Sunday evening performance. It was the Top 4 Idols SA live show and Trytsman would be singing Ariana Grande’s No Tears Left to Cry. Having been away from her family for months, the mother of four was near breaking point but determined to win the competition. Whispering the adage “the show must go on”, she held back tears as the heat from the hairdryer scorched her scalp before her limp blonde hair was plied with products to keep the sleek style in place. In a short white dress, ruby red nails and lipstick to match, the singer secured her spot in the next round and was crowned the winner in November 2021...
The thrills and tears of Idols fame
As it ends after 19 years on air, former winners of the popular reality show describe how tough it can be to nurture the often-fleeting stardom that comes their way
Berry Trytsman sat quietly as stylists began to prep her for another Sunday evening performance. It was the Top 4 Idols SA live show and Trytsman would be singing Ariana Grande’s No Tears Left to Cry. Having been away from her family for months, the mother of four was near breaking point but determined to win the competition. Whispering the adage “the show must go on”, she held back tears as the heat from the hairdryer scorched her scalp before her limp blonde hair was plied with products to keep the sleek style in place. In a short white dress, ruby red nails and lipstick to match, the singer secured her spot in the next round and was crowned the winner in November 2021...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos