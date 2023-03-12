Able, agile and amazing
SA's creative industries are making a concerted effort to embrace artists with disabilities, writes Kgomotso Moncho-Maripane
12 March 2023 - 00:00 By KGOMOTSO MONCHO-MARIPANE
A Gathering In A Better World is an international theatre project that highlights the expertise and perspectives of artists with disabilities. It aims to create a global network for them — for whom there are still hardly any structures or offers — and to create spaces for shared experiences where inclusive art is not seen as a fringe practice but as part of the mainstream. ..
Able, agile and amazing
SA's creative industries are making a concerted effort to embrace artists with disabilities, writes Kgomotso Moncho-Maripane
A Gathering In A Better World is an international theatre project that highlights the expertise and perspectives of artists with disabilities. It aims to create a global network for them — for whom there are still hardly any structures or offers — and to create spaces for shared experiences where inclusive art is not seen as a fringe practice but as part of the mainstream. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos