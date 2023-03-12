Insight

With friends like these, who needs bullies?

It is an anachronism that in the new Cold War Africa should be seen as a prize to be won by global powers, writes Mike Siluma

12 March 2023 - 00:02
Mike Siluma Sunday Times deputy editor

On his recent African tour, French President Emmanuel Macron declared that the age of France’s interference in the continent’s affairs was over. ..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. MIKE SILUMA | Eskom symbolises criminality that has brought SA to its knees Opinion
  2. MIKE SILUMA | Come on Cyril, don't be the new Baba Go Slow Opinion & Analysis
  3. MIKE SILUMA | Service delivery fury has finally shaken suburbia Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. PETER BRUCE | Is Ramaphosa still running our country? Opinion
  2. WILLIAM GUMEDE | A union movement infested by corruption Opinion
  3. PETER BRUCE | Please don’t hire an engineer to run Eskom Opinion
  4. CARTOON | 10 days in March: The fishy case of Murunwa Makwarela Opinion
  5. S'THEMBISO MSOMI | South Africa is suffocating under the weight of bad leaders Opinion

Latest Videos

WATCH: Alligator breaks through fence like it's nothing
Public enterprises ministry will 'cease to exist' when SOE holding company is ...