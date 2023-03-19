A tribute to Gloria Bosman and a question that will remain unanswered
The moment news of the death of jazz chanteuse Gloria Bosman - whose memorial was held on Friday, hit the ether, former music critic Bongani Madondo raided his archive in search of a youthful age of gaiety and the one album that would define the artist’s trajectory
19 March 2023 - 00:00 By Bongani Madondo
The minute I heard of Gloria “Ntombikayise” Bosman's death, memories of a raucous and carefree youth blasted me back to what neither the most audacious of wills nor longing will reclaim. Ever. ..
A tribute to Gloria Bosman and a question that will remain unanswered
The moment news of the death of jazz chanteuse Gloria Bosman - whose memorial was held on Friday, hit the ether, former music critic Bongani Madondo raided his archive in search of a youthful age of gaiety and the one album that would define the artist’s trajectory
The minute I heard of Gloria “Ntombikayise” Bosman's death, memories of a raucous and carefree youth blasted me back to what neither the most audacious of wills nor longing will reclaim. Ever. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos