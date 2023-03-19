Is Rulani our Special One?
Abrasive disrupter or quiet conqueror, there's no denying the Sundowns coach's prowess. Now let's see it in a centrefold
19 March 2023 - 00:00 By SAZI HADEBE and SITHEMBISO DINDI
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena is a man of steely determination. He can be raucous on the field, but has become rather quiet in front of the media. When interviewed, he pauses before answering a question and thoughtfully rubs his clean-shaven cheeks in a manner reminiscent of Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola, who at least has a beard to rub. ..
