‘You’re sitting on top of our money’- Illegal coal miners make life a misery
Illegal coal miners excavate the earth next to KZN village's homes, making life unbearable for residents
26 March 2023 - 00:00
The stench of burning coal seeping from cracks in the ground has become part of everyday life for pensioner Sithombe Nkosi, one of the residents of Blaauwbosch village in KwaZulu-Natal whose home is at risk of damage due to illegal coal mining. ..
