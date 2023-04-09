Parliamentary immunity can tempt us into iniquity
The constitutional clause protecting what is said in parliament came under the spotlight this week in two very different cases
09 April 2023 - 00:00 By Khaya Sithole
Over the past week, the tensions between the parliamentary immunity granted to politicians and the rights of nonparliamentary players were revived...
Parliamentary immunity can tempt us into iniquity
The constitutional clause protecting what is said in parliament came under the spotlight this week in two very different cases
Over the past week, the tensions between the parliamentary immunity granted to politicians and the rights of nonparliamentary players were revived...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos