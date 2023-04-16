Class act: Here's why the Free State is tops in education
Schools in the Free State, one of SA’s poorest provinces, have gone from near-bottom to the top of national education. Penwell Dlamini visited some schools to find out how this turnaround happened
16 April 2023 - 00:01
A pupil arrives at the gate at 10am and sneaks through, dashing to his classroom hoping nobody notices him. His anxious behaviour is an indicator of the new habits at Commtech Comprehensive School in Freedom Square in Bloemfontein. ..
