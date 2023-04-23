A fitting tribute to the lion of ‘isicathamiya’
Sixty years after his death, the family of pioneer of the genre Solomon Linda will receive the Order of Ikhamanga in Gold on his behalf, writes Sipho Sithole
23 April 2023 - 00:00 By Sipho Sithole
In early January 2022 I completed a “Call for Nominations: South African National Order”, the highest form of recognition a country bestows on deserving citizens. Last year marked 60 years since the death of Solomon Popoli Linda, the pioneer of isicathamiya and composer of the seminal song, Mbube. It is therefore fitting that on this occasion this native son receives recognition...
