The burnout of Generation Z
Lockdown and load-shedding have added to the stress felt by a generation brought up on smartphones and social media, writes Claire Keeton
14 May 2023 - 00:00
Twenty-one-year-old Buhle* belongs to Generation Z, the 11 to 27 age group following in the footsteps of the Millennials. A physics and applied maths student at UCT, she is an outlier yet exemplifies certain behaviours of her generation — the first to grow up with smartphones and fast internet. ..
