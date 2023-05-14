Insight

The (other) rules of entrepreneurship

Thinking about quitting that full-time job with its non-perks? Here's how, but trust me, it ain’t easy

14 May 2023 - 00:00 By KWANELE NDLOVU

I have been a rather reluctant entrepreneur for almost a decade. You know the type — those who will not readily leave the cushion of employment and a dwarfed pension fund, but claim to be invested in growing a business without the time to run it on a day-to-day basis...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. BOOK EXTRACT | Why Eskom doesn’t work Insight
  2. Mampara of the Week: Teboho Lipholo Hogarth
  3. EDITORIAL | Government must come clean to SA — and the world — about the ... Opinion
  4. S'THEMBISO MSOMI | Can we afford another five years of Ramaphosa? Opinion
  5. PETER BRUCE | Devious Cyril has created a diplomatic fiasco over support for ... Opinion

Latest Videos

Mantashe on De Ruyter's allegations and how to fix load-shedding
Gordhan accuses De Ruyter of being arrogant, requiring humility and using ...