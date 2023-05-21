What might have been?
Jonny Steinberg, author of a new book about South Africa's most famous couple, writes about Winnie Mandela's rise from obscurity to international fame
21 May 2023 - 00:00
In the early 1970s, when Winnie Mandela was banned, few people outside South Africa had heard of her. Those who followed the country’s politics assiduously would have remembered her as the wife of the Rivonia trialist who once made a famous speech; and if they were watching the South African scene especially closely, they would have recalled Winnie’s own detention and trial in 1969 and 1970. ..
What might have been?
Jonny Steinberg, author of a new book about South Africa's most famous couple, writes about Winnie Mandela's rise from obscurity to international fame
In the early 1970s, when Winnie Mandela was banned, few people outside South Africa had heard of her. Those who followed the country’s politics assiduously would have remembered her as the wife of the Rivonia trialist who once made a famous speech; and if they were watching the South African scene especially closely, they would have recalled Winnie’s own detention and trial in 1969 and 1970. ..
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos