Separate and unequal
This weekend marks the 75th anniversary of the seismic 1948 election that ushered in official apartheid. Matthew Blackman and Nick Dall remind us how this tragedy came to pass…
28 May 2023 - 00:00 By Matthew Blackman and Nick Dall
On May 28 1948, South Africa woke up to the shocking news that DF Malan, leader of the Herenigde Nasionale Party (HNP), had slunk into office with a nanoscopic majority in the House of Assembly. Prime minister Jan Smuts, who had invited the British royal family to South Africa in 1947 and become deeply unpopular among nationalist Afrikaners, had been toppled. And all the king’s supporters and all the white men would never put the United Party (UP) back in power again...
