In a rare interview with the EFF leader, Sibongakonke Shoba interrogates the paradoxes
PODCAST | 'I'm ready to be president'
‘Oppenheimer’ and ‘Stellenbosch’ are among his bogeymen, and Julius Malema won’t join any coalition in which Cyril Ramaphosa or John Steenhuisen are potential presidents, the EFF leader tells Sibongakonke Shoba
18 June 2023 - 00:01
Julius Malema took a huge gamble when he launched the EFF 10 years ago. He had been chucked out of the ANC for openly taking on president Jacob Zuma and backing his deputy Kgalema Motlanthe ahead of the Mangaung national conference in 2012...
In a rare interview with the EFF leader, Sibongakonke Shoba interrogates the paradoxes
PODCAST | 'I'm ready to be president'
‘Oppenheimer’ and ‘Stellenbosch’ are among his bogeymen, and Julius Malema won’t join any coalition in which Cyril Ramaphosa or John Steenhuisen are potential presidents, the EFF leader tells Sibongakonke Shoba
Julius Malema took a huge gamble when he launched the EFF 10 years ago. He had been chucked out of the ANC for openly taking on president Jacob Zuma and backing his deputy Kgalema Motlanthe ahead of the Mangaung national conference in 2012...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos