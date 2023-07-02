Book extract
How Russia erodes sovereignty with ‘strategic partnerships’
In his book 'Russia in Africa' Samuel Ramani delves into the superpower's influence on the continent. In this edited extract, the writer gives his view on Russia's involvement in Mozambique
02 July 2023 - 00:00 By Samuel Ramani
Russia’s security partnership with Mozambique progressed in tandem with its commercial relationship. In January 2017, Russia and Mozambique signed a renewable five-year military-technical agreement, which would allow for the transfer of military equipment and spare parts...
