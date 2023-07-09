Massacre of the Bop burros
Forty years ago, Lucas Mangope, president of the independent homeland of Bophuthatswana, decreed that all 'surplus' donkeys be exterminated. When the dust settled, about 20,000 had been massacred
09 July 2023 - 00:00
In May 1983, according to the 1983 Survey of Race Relations in South Africa, “Chief EM Mokgoko, Bophuthatswana's Minister of Agriculture, announced that most of the homeland’s 67,947 donkeys would be culled by the defence force.” The party line was that an unprecedented drought meant that cattle had to be given first dibs on scarce fodder. But word on the street was that President Lucas Mangope’s wife’s car had narrowly avoided ploughing into a family of donkeys and the experience had turned her hubby “against the entire species”. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.