Political realignment set to dislodge support for big three
The realignment represents the end of the liberation era and the emergence of a post-liberation era
09 July 2023 - 00:00
The great realignment of South Africa’s political party system is rapidly taking place, as the governing ANC’s dominance declines and multiple new parties form from the ruling party and the DA. This while society slowly accepts coalitions as a new form of governance more fit for the country’s diversity...
