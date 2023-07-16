FOB
EFF’s 10 years of taking the struggle to the courts
In the first of a series of articles, advocate Dali Mpofu, the former chair of the EFF, explains its strategy of using the legal system to unmask the inequal relations of power that persist in South Africa
As we approach the 10th anniversary of the historic formation of the EFF on July 26 2013, it is important to pause and look back at this momentous decade of struggle which has totally changed the political landscape in South Africa. Whether you love or hate the EFF, no-one can deny that its existence has brought vibrancy and fundamental changes to the body politic of this country. The current buzz about “coalition politics”, the introduction of which at national level seems to be imminent, was injected into the country in 2016 when the EFF effectively wrestled the control of urban South Africa from the ANC and relegated it to the mainly rural party it is today. This phenomenon was perfected in the 2021 elections which left Buffalo City as the only metro out of eight still in the comfortable control of the fast-dying ruling party...
