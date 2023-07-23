‘Every day it breaks my heart’: The long wait for freedom from the wrong body
South Africans seeking gender-change surgery through the state health system face a frustrating process that takes many years, writes Penwell Dlamini
23 July 2023 - 00:00
Alice Fairbrass, 50, of Blairgowrie in Johannesburg, has been living in the body of a male since she was toddler. When, as a child, she told her parents about her feelings, they laughed at her. She never mentioned it again. ..
