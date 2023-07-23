Hitting the high notes: Oprah Winfrey charms with warmth, wit
This was better than 15 minutes of fame — I gazed into Winfrey’s eyes and felt seen
23 July 2023 - 00:00
Oprah Winfrey is known for her infectious smile and the infamous scream when guests on her show are about to be gifted. But on Friday when the media mogul met with a carefully selected and pre-approved group of journalists, we were treated to more than just her wit, warmth and charm. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.