Second coming of a diffident legend
One of the world’s most magical rock ’n roll stories is that of Sixto ‘Sugar Man’ Rodriguez, who was part of the soundtrack for whites growing up in 1970s South Africa. Bongani Madondo goes backstage
13 August 2023 - 00:00
James Thurber wrote in 1933 that “writers of light pieces… lead an existence of jumpiness and apprehension … the little wheels of their invention are set in motion by the damp hand of melancholy.” ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.