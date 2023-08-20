When unity defeated evil
Changing the game for all
No organisation was too small or irrelevant to be excluded from membership of the front, writes Laura Pollecutt
20 August 2023 - 00:00
There was no good decade in the history of apartheid. It seemed then, and now, unbelievable that such a system of cruelty and discrimination of people in their own country could continue for as long as it did. The laws, the arrogance, the disrespect and the repression used by the Nationalists to keep them, the minority, in power...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.