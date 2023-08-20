When unity defeated evil
SA needs to revive the UDF spirit
There are calls to resurrect the movement or create a similar body to hold the government accountable, says Katishi Masemola
20 August 2023 - 00:00
It was exactly 40 years ago when Rocklands in Mitchells Plain, Cape Town, saw throngs of delegates descending to launch the UDF and 10,000 supporters to hold a rally in celebration...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.