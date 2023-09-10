OBITUARY
Jim Jones: Editor of Business Day in tumultuous times
A leading mining journalist, Jones edited Business Day from 1989 to 1999, during the paper’s heyday as the country’s financial daily
10 September 2023 - 00:00
Jim Jones, who died of a heart attack at the age of 81 last Sunday at his home in France, was editor of Business Day during South Africa’s transition to democracy. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.