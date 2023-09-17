The last patriarch of African nationalism
Mangosuthu Buthelezi straddled two worlds: he was an eminent Zulu prince and traditional chief, but also a New African comfortable in the salons of Paris, Washington and Zurich. These worlds often collided with damaging political consequences, more so when black political opposition to apartheid became radicalised, writes Bongani Ngqulunga
17 September 2023 - 00:00
When John Langalibalele Dube died on his 75th birthday in February 1946, there was great anxiety in what is today KwaZulu-Natal regarding the leadership void this would cause...
