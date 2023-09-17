The true story of Sailor Malan
In their new book about legendary South Africans, Matthew Blackman and Nick Dall tell the tale of a now almost unknown WW2 flying ace who fought the Nazis in Europe and the Nats in SA
17 September 2023 - 00:00
Today marks the 60th anniversary of the death of Sailor Malan, the Boland farm boy who became the most successful Battle of Britain pilot of them all. Once the Nazis had been defeated, Sailor came home and took the fight to DF Malan’s apartheid machine. This lightly edited excerpt from Legends: People Who Changed South Africa for the Better explains why you might never have heard of him. ..
