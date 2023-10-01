Insight

History of KwaLanga, in Cape Town, reflects resistance to apartheid pass-law oppression

The township, which celebrates its centenary this year, developed a rich heritage as it battled oppression

01 October 2023 - 00:00
Claire Keeton Senior features writer

“Can you wait while I find my dompas?” asks Nopinkie Ngxangane, jumping up to fetch the passbook she needed under apartheid just to live in her home in KwaLanga, Cape Town — one of South Africa's oldest townships. Moments later she is back, a worn blue dompas in hand...

