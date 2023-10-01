History of KwaLanga, in Cape Town, reflects resistance to apartheid pass-law oppression
The township, which celebrates its centenary this year, developed a rich heritage as it battled oppression
01 October 2023 - 00:00
“Can you wait while I find my dompas?” asks Nopinkie Ngxangane, jumping up to fetch the passbook she needed under apartheid just to live in her home in KwaLanga, Cape Town — one of South Africa's oldest townships. Moments later she is back, a worn blue dompas in hand...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.