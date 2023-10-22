Leaders and Rebels
As the Springboks fight for their fourth World Cup, former captain Francois Pienaar recalls the legendary James Small and his role in the 1995 triumph
22 October 2023 - 00:00
James was a youngster who broke through the ranks into the Transvaal team. He was catapulted to fame at a very young age. He went into the U20 set-up and then straight into the Transvaal team from school. ..
