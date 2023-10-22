South Africa's stance on the conflicts involving Russia and Israel explained
President Cyril Ramaphosa's national security adviser Sydney Mufamadi explains South Africa's stance on the conflicts involving Russia and Israel to Kgothatso Madisa
22 October 2023 - 00:00
The government detests attempts by powerful Western countries to bully it into adopting their stance on the wars raging around the globe. Instead, they should respect South Africa as a sovereign nation capable of making its own decisions, says President Cyril Ramaphosa’s national security adviser Sydney Mufamadi...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.