FOB
Business and civil society must drive social justice
The poor - and business - are casualties of ANC governance, writes Moeletsi Mbeki
29 October 2023 - 00:00
The recently released Edelman Trust Barometer shows that South Africans have far more trust in business and civil society than in the ANC government. A survey conducted this year found that business was the most trusted institution for 62% of respondents. That was followed by NGOs, with 61%. Government came way down with only 22% of respondents saying they trusted it...
