Insight

JSC reveals its flaws — and gets taken to court

There is concern that the body, which failed to fill the bench at the Supreme Court of Appeal, has flawed internal procedures and irrational voting process

12 November 2023 - 00:00
Franny Rabkin Legal correspondent

Written reasons supplied this week by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) for why it filled only two of the four vacancies at the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) in October have revealed flaws in its internal procedures — including its voting process. It is no surprise that Freedom Under Law (FUL) announced on Friday that it would be taking the JSC to court. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. JSC: Unterhalter ‘appeared arrogant and even racist’ to some members News
  2. Reserve Bank's full Phala Phala report disclosed in court papers News
  3. Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya ‘erred’ when he told Sunday Times Lady ... Politics
  4. Nothing unconstitutional in a retired judge heading Lady R probe: Ramaphosa News
  5. ConCourt hands Motsoaledi a personal costs order for ‘shambolic’ litigation News
  6. JSC clears Goliath of gross misconduct in her dispute with Hlophe News

Latest

  1. S'THEMBISO MSOMI | We need help to fight crime, wherever we can find it Opinion
  2. SABELO SKITI | The questions Mdwaba still won’t answer about R5bn UIF scheme Insight
  3. PETER BRUCE | Media is dumbing down, along with the state Opinion
  4. EDITORIAL | Protect witnesses and incentivise whistleblowers Opinion
  5. MIKE SILUMA | Beware the temptations of a fool's paradise Opinion

Latest Videos

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula calls for unity after KZN spat with RWC ...
Mbalula opens case against Mthunzi Mdwaba over R500m bribe allegations