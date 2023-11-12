JSC reveals its flaws — and gets taken to court
There is concern that the body, which failed to fill the bench at the Supreme Court of Appeal, has flawed internal procedures and irrational voting process
12 November 2023 - 00:00
Written reasons supplied this week by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) for why it filled only two of the four vacancies at the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) in October have revealed flaws in its internal procedures — including its voting process. It is no surprise that Freedom Under Law (FUL) announced on Friday that it would be taking the JSC to court. ..
