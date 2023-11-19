How to say no to genocide
When the |Xam San were being massacred in the Cape, a British official took up their struggle
19 November 2023 - 00:00
In the 19th century, San women and children were being murdered by farmers turned commandos in the then Bushmanland (in what is now the Northern Cape) who were intent on the “systematic destruction of a race of men”, wrote Louis Anthing, a commissioner in the Cape Colony. ..
