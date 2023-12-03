Book Extract
A country on the precipice
Colin Coleman describes how, while Henry Kissinger tried to mediate, a break in talks before the 1994 elections could have plunged the country into chaos
03 December 2023 - 00:00
In April, 1994, Colin Coleman in his capacity as an executive director at the Consultative Business Movement, facilitated the International Mediation Forum, led by Henry Kissinger. After the mediators’ departure, Coleman helped negotiate the historic agreement that saw all parties participate in the 1994 elections...
