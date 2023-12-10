How Chris Pappas plans to change South Africa
The uMngeni mayor wants to create an inclusive society of people who do not look and speak past each other
10 December 2023 - 00:00
Chris Pappas is extremely ambitious — and it’s not just about moving up from his uMngeni mayoral office in Howick for the premier’s office in Pietermaritzburg. The young DA politician says he wants to build a province where all are truly equal, regardless of skin colour and social background. It is a huge ask in a country with a history of racial segregation and discrimination against the black majority...
