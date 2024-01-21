Insight

Well-liked David Teeger will be facing political bouncers for some time

Young cricketer's off-the-cuff comments about Israel caused a firestorm of controversy for a boy who had previously been a model of humility, writes Stuart Hess

21 January 2024 - 00:00
Stuart Hess Sports reporter

Not even Virat Kohli courted as much publicity at an under-19 World Cup as David Teeger has in the last few weeks...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. EDITORIAL | Bafana must step up to the plate and defeat Namibia to avoid ... Opinion
  2. SIPHO SINGISWA | Cometh the hour, cometh the man: Msholozi’s second coming Opinion
  3. MANDLA J RADEBE | The indomitable spirit of Jameson Ngoloyi Mngomezulu Insight
  4. EDITORIAL | Congratulations to the matric class of 2023, who overcame many ... Opinion
  5. S'THEMBISO MSOMI | Gaza journalists must be allowed to do their crucial work ... Opinion

Latest Videos

'Will Bafana beat Namibia?' 'Arena Sports Show dissects Bafana's must-win Afcon ...
EFF members walk out of council meeting as Tshwane deputy mayor election halted