Well-liked David Teeger will be facing political bouncers for some time
Young cricketer's off-the-cuff comments about Israel caused a firestorm of controversy for a boy who had previously been a model of humility, writes Stuart Hess
21 January 2024 - 00:00
Not even Virat Kohli courted as much publicity at an under-19 World Cup as David Teeger has in the last few weeks...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.