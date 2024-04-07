Killer robots: The dark side of AI
Concern with autonomous weapons systems lies in their potential to make life-and-death decisions without meaningful human oversight
07 April 2024 - 00:00
AI presents enormous opportunities to improve the quality of life of people across the world. There are vast potential applications in all sectors, particularly education, health care, agriculture, infrastructure, mining, trade facilitation, banking/finance, creative industries, and governance. However, there are also potential dangers and risks — the dark side of AI...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.