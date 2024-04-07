Insight

Suffering stroke allowed me to slow down and re-evaluate life, says Lira

'I needed to slow down ... The stroke caused me to pause, take stock and realise how much life I have and what I’ve done with my life,' singer tells Leonie Wagner

07 April 2024 - 00:00 By LEONIE WAGNER

She was the first African to have a Barbie doll made in her image. A multi-award-winning singer with a music career spanning more than two decades. Six studio albums, four live DVDs, a US tour, a reality TV series, an autobiography, and a feature film. Lira, seemingly, had it all...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Kings Kraal puts SA food on a pedestal Insight
  2. Enjoy Africa on a silver platter at Tintswalo Manor House Travel
  3. Crime, family and nostalgia: ‘White Lies’ unveils South Africa’s intriguing ... Lifestyle
  4. Award-winning actor Malik Yoba lives his dreams Lifestyle
  5. Taking the plunge into BBC's 'Planet Earth' Lifestyle

Most read

  1. Partying back home Hogarth
  2. PETER BRUCE | As always, Russia will meddle in our elections Opinion
  3. Suffering stroke allowed me to slow down and re-evaluate life, says Lira Insight
  4. LINDIWE MAZIBUKO | Lessons to be learnt from Zuma and Trump Opinion
  5. TEMBEKA NGCUKAITOBI | When process is the enemy of progress Opinion

Latest Videos

Stormy weather sees trucks overturning & rooves collapse
Sundowns midfielder Kholosa ‘Fox’ Biyana on women's football | Arena Sports Show