Suffering stroke allowed me to slow down and re-evaluate life, says Lira
'I needed to slow down ... The stroke caused me to pause, take stock and realise how much life I have and what I’ve done with my life,' singer tells Leonie Wagner
07 April 2024 - 00:00
She was the first African to have a Barbie doll made in her image. A multi-award-winning singer with a music career spanning more than two decades. Six studio albums, four live DVDs, a US tour, a reality TV series, an autobiography, and a feature film. Lira, seemingly, had it all...
