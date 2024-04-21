Book Extract
Coalition politics: is this the way?
In this edited extract from 'Tipping Point', Ralph Mathekga discusses the positives and negatives of having a coalition government
South Africa’s experience with democracy is still in a formative stage, with only six elections having been held since the advent of democracy in 1994. The same can be said of the local government system, with the first elections having taken place in 1996. Despite this relatively short experience with democratic competitive politics, South Africa’s political system is evolving significantly, revealing a trend towards political dynamism amid increasing political competition. This partially derives from the proportional electoral system, which essentially allows even smaller political parties to gain representation in parliament. ..
