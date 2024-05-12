Genomics genius: virus hunter Tulio de Oliveira makes Time magazine
South Africa’s most famous Brazilian import, Tulio de Oliveira, has been named by Time as one of the world’s 100 health leaders
12 May 2024 - 00:00
“Not you again, Tulio!” President Cyril Ramaphosa would say when virus sleuth Tulio de Oliveira called during the pandemic. De Oliveira and the national network he co-founded were the first to warn the world about Omicron, within days of the Covid variant appearing in hospitals. ..
